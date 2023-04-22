Bernard Spell, 72, Sunbury

Bernard Spell, 72, of Riverfront Apartments, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bernard was born June 26, 1950, in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Calloway and Inez (Smith) Spell.
He was a graduate of Charles Evans Hughes High School and attended The City College of New York.
Mr. Spell retired after many years as a self-employed contractor/painter.
He was a very active member of Brookside Ministries Church and served on the welcoming committee. One of Bernard's greatest joys was preaching the Word of God.
He was a volunteer at the Degenstein Community Library and was very active in community outreach programs.
Mr. Spell was a talented painter and loved to read.
He is survived by two brothers, Calloway Spell Jr. and Lionel Spell; sister, Darlene Spell and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and family friends.
He was preceded in death by, his sister, Cynthia Spell and brother, Jonathan Spell.
A Celebration of Bernard's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Brookside Ministries, 11 Stettler Ave., Shamokin Dam with Rev. Jerry Helman officiating.
Contributions in Bernard's memory may be made to Brookside Ministries, 11 Stettler Ave., P.O. Box 428 Shamokin Dam, PA 17876 or at www.brooksideministries.com.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.