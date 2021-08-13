Bernice Herrold Rowe, of Lower Paxton Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, two days before her 95th birthday.
She was a daughter of Chester and Beulah Herrold from Port Trevorton, Snyder County.
She graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1943, and, at the age of 17, moved to Harrisburg to attend (what was then called) Central Penn Business College.
Bernice went to work for the Federal Air Inspector’s Office at Olmsted Air Force Base in Middletown during the war directly from college. She spent most of her free time with her sister Florence (later married to Richard Zeiders) and her brother Marvin (later marrying Jean). It was during that time she also met the love of her life, Kenneth H. Rowe, a friend of her brother’s, and they married June 28, 1947.
She and Kenneth were married for 56 beautiful and loving years until his passing in October of 2003. In 1950, they moved to what would be their home for the next 68 years on Clarendon Street in Harrisburg, Lower Paxton Township.
During those years, she gave birth to two sons, Ronald K. Rowe and Randall A. Rowe. She spent much of her time raising the boys and volunteering for the PTA at their school and also serving on the local chapter of the Women’s Republican Committee.
After the boys were grown, Bernice began a career in state government, working as the office manager for two PA State Senators, both chairs of the Appropriations Committee — Senator George Wade (Cumberland County) and Senator Richard Tilghman (Montgomery County). She served for more than 22 years until her retirement.
During her retirement years, she served her local church, Calvary United Methodist Church, through making Easter eggs every year, working on the Altar Flower Committee, and always helping in some capacity in the church kitchen during church funerals or celebrations. She also loved traveling with family, and was a big Penn State fan, enjoying tailgating at the games every fall.
The most important thing in Bernice’s life was her family. She loved family gatherings, traveling with family, and Sunday and birthday dinners with her own special spaghetti sauce and worlds best chocolate cake with caramel icing!
Surviving are her loving sons and their wives, Ronald and Sheri Rowe and Randall and Evelye Rowe; four grandchildren, Eric (wife Emily) Rowe, Sonja (husband Michael) Cornfield, Evelye Nicole Rowe (deceased), Brandon (wife Lindsay) Rowe, and Stephanie (husband Jeremy) Artigliere; and nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Keira, Maya, Allyson, Cailyn, Tessa, Liam, and Madden.
To honor special requests, services and interment for Bernice will be held privately.
The Rowe family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Bernice’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.