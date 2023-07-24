Bernice “Bern” L. Fish, 104, formerly of Hamilton Square, New Jersey, and Selinsgrove, entered into rest at 1:31 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove.
She was born Sept. 20, 1918, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Oscar and Velma (Adams) Fish.
Bern was a 1937 graduate of Kingston High School.
She was employed at Martin Aircraft, Baltimore, Maryland, during World War II. After the war, she worked at the Department of Labor Statistics, Trenton, New Jersey, until she retired in 1978.
Bern enjoyed playing pinochle, traveling over the United States, and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Linda Derr of Selinsgrove, Joan Stake of Sunbury, Ronald Pardoe of Sunbury, William Pardoe of Sunbury, Polly Rogers of Sunbury, and Dennis Fish of Northumberland.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Fish; two sisters, Luella Ray and Esther Pardoe; and one stepsister, Irene Transue.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Higher Hope International Ministry Church, 1000 Race St., Sunbury.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
