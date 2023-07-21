Bernice L. Reed, 87, of Dalmatia, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Nottingham Village Nursing Center, Northumberland.
She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late John A. and Mary L. (Miller) Lenker. She was married to Robert M. Reed on Jan. 26, 1952, in Litiz, by Robert’s brother, Rev. Henry L. Reed. Bob preceded her in death on April 25, 2011. They lived in Dornsife, Herndon and Dalmatia.
She attended Lower Mahanoy Township School and graduated from there as well.
Bernice owned her own beauty shop for 25 years and also taught beauty school at Empire Beauty School in Shamokin. She was very active in church and school activities and served on the Board of Directors of Pa. Chapter of The Arthritis Foundation.
She is survived by one daughter, Anna L. Latsha of Northumberland; one son, Robert D. (Peg) Reed of Danville; three grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew) Coleman of Northumberland, Christopher Reed of Danville, and Elizabeth Reed of Danville; and two sisters, Helen (Bob) Stroup of Millersburg and Doris (Marvin) Lesher of Gratz.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Charles, Leonard and Carl Lenker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow in Himmel’s Church Cemetery, Dornsife.
In lieu of flowers, Bernice asked that donations be sent to the Central Pennsylvania Arthritis Foundation Chapter, 4811 Jonestown Road, No. 230, Harrisburg, PA 17109.