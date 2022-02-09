BerniceJordan

Bernice Marie Jordan, 91, of Middleburg, left her earthly home and entered Heaven’s gate on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

She was born March 31, 1930, at Mary Packer Hospital, Sunbury, a daughter of the late Elmer Charles Stuck and Carrie Oneida (Mull) Stuck. She married John Sanders Jordan on June 26, 1949. Her passing breaks a 72-year union.

Bernice loved flowers, gardening, (we ate many wonderful things from her garden), birds and animals, especially Molly and Daisy Mae who preceded her in death. She was a terrific cook, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who deeply loved her family.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Barbara (Robert) Richendrfer, John (Stacy) Jordan, and Timothy (Jane) Jordan; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Jesse, Kenzy, Katie, Max, Kari, Elizabeth; and six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Chase, Rose, Ben, Mila, and Kalani.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Robert Allen Stuck and his wife Helen.

A private service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow in the Salem Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.

