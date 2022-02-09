Bernice Marie Jordan, 91, of Middleburg, left her earthly home and entered Heaven’s gate on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
She was born March 31, 1930, at Mary Packer Hospital, Sunbury, a daughter of the late Elmer Charles Stuck and Carrie Oneida (Mull) Stuck. She married John Sanders Jordan on June 26, 1949. Her passing breaks a 72-year union.
Bernice loved flowers, gardening, (we ate many wonderful things from her garden), birds and animals, especially Molly and Daisy Mae who preceded her in death. She was a terrific cook, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who deeply loved her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Barbara (Robert) Richendrfer, John (Stacy) Jordan, and Timothy (Jane) Jordan; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Jesse, Kenzy, Katie, Max, Kari, Elizabeth; and six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Chase, Rose, Ben, Mila, and Kalani.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Robert Allen Stuck and his wife Helen.
A private service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in the Salem Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.