Bertha M. Jenkins, 85, of Sunbury, entered into rest Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Sunbury Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born July 13, 1938, in Liverpool, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Anna Mae (Herrold) Spicher.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Carol and Terry Kinney of Mohrsville, Donna and Joseph Maneval of Selinsgrove, Tina and Chuck Verducci of Watsontown, Rick and Carson Stahr of Douglassville, Ga. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, siblings, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Stahr.
Burial will be private in Buffalo Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
To share in Bertha’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.