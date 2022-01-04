Bertha M. Sulouff, 84, of Strawbridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bertha was born April 14, 1937, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Oscar J. and Scharlotte V. (Clemens) Young. On Oct. 20, 1972, she married Theodore N. Sulouff who survives.
She attended Northumberland High School. Bertha had been employed by Champ Hats and retired after 25 years of service as a school bus driver for the Shikellamy School District.
Mrs. Sulouff had a great love for music, enjoyed crocheting, was an avid bowler, bowling on local leagues, and attending yard sales. Her favorite past-time was adding to her collection of antiques at the Winfield Auction House. Although Bertha was always willing to accept the prize, her No. 40 was sometimes called upon without her even raising her hand.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William P. and Deborah A. Kerstetter of Lewisburg, Steven D. and Jacque L. Kerstetter of Northumberland; two stepdaughters, Sherry L. Harvey and husband Galen of Weikert, Judy M. Wilt and husband Michael of Sunbury; one stepson, Douglas A. Sulouff of Massachusetts; her four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Robert Scheller of Sunbury; two sisters-in-law, Doris and Stephanie Young, and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Oscar Jr., Albert, Charles, Ralph and Robert Young; one sister, Emma Dunkle; and three sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Sue, and Faith Young.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.