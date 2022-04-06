Betsy Jane Snyder, 65, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove. She was the wife of the late Gerard Snyder, who preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2012.
Betsy was born Aug. 12, 1956, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Alvin and Betty (Fahringer) Snyder. She was a 1975 graduate of Bloomsburg High School.
Betsy was a foster parent for over 30 years and attended Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove.
In her earlier years, Betsy enjoyed craft making and sewing. She also loved to go thrift shopping and to yard sales. She enjoyed going on vacations to the beach and camping and saving stray animals.
Betsy loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her eight children, Wayne Snyder, Alex (Amy) Snyder, Kimberly Snyder, Jennifer (Gregory) Gaugler, Shuntil Snyder, Savanna Snyder, Brandi Snyder, and Christina Snyder; five grandchildren, Henrik, Aubree, Liam, Rurik, and Anabelle; and a sister, Sharon Lawrence.
Betsy was preceded in death by a daughter, Erin Snyder; and a brother, Charles Snyder.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Ryan K. Gephart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Betsy to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, 4900 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin, OH 43016.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.