The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Marlin “Lee” Bettleyon, 83, was honored Friday for his dedication to youth baseball in the area, primarily coaching in Little League and Teener League for nearly three decades.
Bettleyon was inducted into the Northumberland Baseball Hall of Fame in late May, and he received his plaque prior to Friday’s Sunbury/Northumberland American Legion game at Pineknotter Park.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Bettleyon. “I didn’t think of (recognition) to come this way, but I do appreciate it.”
Bettleyon played locally at the Little League and Teener League levels, and was a four-year varsity player at Northumberland. After high school, he was recruited to play minor league ball by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He opted to enter the workforce and married Doris Bollinger, daughter of Clarence “Tip” Bollinger who helped establish the Northumberland Little League program and was Bettleyon’s Little League All-Star team coach.
Bettleyon continued to play baseball, suiting up for the West Branch Aces and Northumberland A’s. He also participated in fast-pitch softball for a half-dozen years.
When he turned his attention to coaching, Bettleyon spent time in both Little League and Teener League over 26 years, heading the Jaycees, Giants and Braves. He said he particularly enjoyed teaching and helping to develop players at the Teener League level.
“After all these years,” he said, “seeing some of these young people that I coached many years ago — either shopping, in church or wherever — and they say, ‘Hi, Coach!’ it’s really very nice that they respect somebody such as I.”
Bettleyon has five children — Lee Ann, David, Lina, Raymond and Jessie — eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Many in his family continued Bettleyon’s association with the game, including son Raymond, a varsity assistant at Mount Carmel H.S.