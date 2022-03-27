Betty A. Smith, 91, formerly of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born June 22, 1930, in Danville, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Dora (Hackenburg) Everett. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Clyde W. Smith, who preceded her in death Sept. 21, 1999.
Betty was a graduate of Danville High School.
She was a homemaker, and enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitching and plastic canvases, sewing, and crossword puzzles. Betty loved being in her flower beds.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Clyde and Beth Smith of McEwensville; three daughters and one son-in-law, Susan Leitzel of Mifflinburg, Pamela Spangler of Mifflinburg, and Brenda and Wayne Hoover of West Milton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jake Leitzel; one sister, Mildred; and one son-in-law, Douglas Spangler.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Stjude.org/donate, or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.