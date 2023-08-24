Betty A. Wiand, 79, of King Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Betty was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Clarence and Alice (Shrawder) Ressler. She was married to Harold Wiand, who preceded her in death.
She attended the Sunbury Bible Church, Northumberland.
Betty is survived by her five sons, Daniel, Tim, DeAllen, Perry, Henry Wiand; grandchildren, Tawnya Hulburt, Samantha Moser, Dakota and Tea Wiand; great-grandchildren, Marley Lenker, Kim and Meagan Hulbert.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Lester Ressler.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Preston Atkinson officiating.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.