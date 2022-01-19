Betty D. Evans, 94, of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
She resided at Brentwood Nursing Home, Yarmouth, having moved there in 2018. She and her husband moved to Maine in 1983 from Pennsylvania.
She was born in Sunbury, Pa., a daughter of Earl and Bessie Hill.
Betty graduated from Sunbury High School in 1945. She married Carroll Evans of Lewisburg in 1947 and they were married for 37 years prior to his death in 1984.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Lisa Stark and her husband Gerald of Lisbon Falls, Maine; and a son, Fred Evans of Bowdoin, Maine. She leaves behind three grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Her older sister, Susan Fitzpatrick, passed away in 2005. Her sister Jean Delsite of Northumberland survives her.
Betty loved singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines and the Lewiston Chorale. She loved painting ceramics, cooking and baking.
She was a member of First Parish Church in Brunswick, Maine.
Betty will be buried next to her husband in the VA Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.