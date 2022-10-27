Betty Delores Templin Rogers went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully at home in Snydertown, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 92.
Betty was born to Hazel Brunstetter and John Derck on Dec. 11, 1929, the youngest of eight children. When she was a child, her family of sharecroppers moved frequently, and as a result, she attended many different schools. Her fondest childhood memories were from Gramley Farm in Spring Mills, and she had a chance to revisit that farm several years ago. She attended school up to eighth grade but went back to earn her GED at the age of 61.
Betty met her husband, Richard Templin, in 1945 in Shamokin. They married Jan. 1, 1946, and went on to have two children, Richard Jr. and Joann.
Betty was a prayer warrior with a love for God and her country: a true patriot. Having grown up during the Great Depression and World War II, she instilled in her children a strong work ethic, teaching them the value of a job well done and helping others. She prized loyalty, honesty, and integrity in business dealings and all aspects of life. She was stubborn in the best way, a trait that along with her faith in God, helped her survive hard times.
Betty worked at the Arrow Shirt factory in Shamokin for 36 years, where she was prized for her superb sewing skills. Her work did not end at retirement. After the passing of her husband, Richard, she earned her GED and went on to live on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, working at the Berean Mission School there for four years. She was beloved by many on the reservation and stayed in contact with friends she met there for many years, traveling back to New Mexico to visit multiple times. She went on to work at a Christian school in Florida with her nephew Tom.
Betty married William Rogers in 1997. They lived in Wilmington, Delaware, before moving to Shamokin Dam, Pa. She and William enjoyed trips to Rehoboth Beach, Alaskan cruises, touring the Pacific Northwest, and spending time with family. She babysat her great-grandchildren, as she had done for her grandchildren before them, and was blessed to live to see them grow into young adulthood.
Betty continued to indulge her love of travel and camping throughout the rest of her life. In 2006 and 2010, she traveled to Peru, where she relished the opportunity to see Machu Picchu and the Nazca Lines. Wherever Betty’s travels and adventures took her, she always made new friends.
Betty joins her husbands, Richard and William; son, Richard Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Alice in Heaven.
She is survived by daughter, Joann Curran and son-in-law, Terry Curran; grandchildren, Terry Curran Jr., Rebekah Leva, Courtney Solomon, and Sarah Butler; grandchildren-in-law, Amy Curran, Cirilo Leva, Shane Solomon, and Keith Butler; great-grandchildren, Mason, Delaney, Celestina, Diego, and Marcos; step-great-grandchildren, Shelly, Dakota, and Ty; and step-great-great-grandson, Lane. She is also survived by close family friends, Patricia Pickering and Lorraine Baylor, who in times of health, joined her on many adventures and in times of illness, helped care for her until the end.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Betty’s Life to be held Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Stonington Baptist Church, 2113 Hosta Road, Paxinos, with her pastors, Pastor Brad Gray and Pastor Nathan Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Friends will be received from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to The Gideons International Memorial Fund, 490 Queen St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 West Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.