Betty (Aucker) Drumheller, 77, of Kreamer, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Marvin Aucker and Josephine (Mull) Aucker. She graduated from Middleburg Joint High School in 1962 where she played softball and basketball. Her basketball team won the state championship in 1962.
After high school, Betty began working for Pennsylvania Governor Lawrence's personnel office. While working there, she got to meet President John F. Kennedy when he was at a dinner at the Farm Show building. Following that, she worked for the PA State Police in Harrisburg for six years, before moving to Wood-Mode in Kreamer where she retired after 38 years of service.
Betty was a social person who loved to go out with friends to eat and have fun. There were seven different groups she went out with every month. She loved to make people laugh.
On Oct. 10, 1975, she married Kenneth R. Drumheller who survives. He was the love of her life, her best friend, and her caretaker.
Betty was a member of First United Church of Christ in Middleburg all her life. She loved her church family. She helped to start a cancer care group in her church but after one year her cancer reappeared and she was unable to help, but still attended.
Betty wanted to thank all the people who stood by her and prayed for her through her battles with cancer.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, JoLynn and Christopher Weikel; two grandsons, Justin and Reece Weikel who were also the loves of her life; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and James Moyer; and two brothers, Donald Aucker and Richard Aucker.
She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Jim Armstrong; and two nephews, Cory and Michael Moyer.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at First United Church of Christ, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor DiAnn Baxley and Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Betty's memory may be made to The Circle of Faith and Hope Cancer Group at First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.