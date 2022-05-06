Betty E. Bordner, 88, a current resident of Nottingham Village, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Betty was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Grant and Daisy (Kline) Rose. In April of 1955 she married Daniel R. Bordner who preceded her in death in 2001.
She retired from Dempsey Laundry Service of Sunbury after 27 years of service.
Betty enjoyed gardening, bingo, game shows and watching the news. She had a huge soft spot for all cats, often caring for strays.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert J. Bordner and wife Berta, Daniel R. Bordner Jr. and wife Carol; four grandchildren, one sister, Amelia Buckles; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by eight brothers, Daniel, Harry, Elmer, Homer, Harold, Gene, Irvin, Frankie and baby Moyer in infancy; and one sister, Bertha.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 11, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Mike Neimond officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.