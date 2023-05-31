Betty Dorman, 94, Mifflinburg Betty E. Dorman, 94, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg, where she had resided since 2019.
She was born July 17, 1928, in New Berlin, a daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Walker) Styers. On December 24, 1949, she married Kenneth D. Oberdorf, who preceded her in death March 17, 2000. In 2001, she married Carson V. Dorman, who preceded her in death Dec. 19, 2016.
Betty loved the Lord, and was a member of Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir, and assisted with church meals.
She enjoyed spending time and fishing in Canada, flower gardening at her home, sewing, crocheting, and she loved her family.
Surviving are one son, Edwin M. Oberdorf of Mifflinburg; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Donna J. and Elwood Schultz of New Berlin, Susan L. and Robert Dorman of Mifflinburg, and Sandra I. Aikey of Mifflinburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ed Bastuscheck of Mifflinburg; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth D. Oberdorf Jr.; one daughter, Judy A. Wagner; three brothers, Nelson Styer, Donald Styers, and Charles Styers; and one sister, Irene Cowan.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, https://www.alz.org/pa.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.