Betty E. Lloyd, 83, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born June 6, 1938, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Herman and Carrie (Nogle) Sampsell. In 1955, she married Sherman Lloyd Sr. who preceded her in death.
Betty worked cleaning homes. She also worked at the Dollar Store as a clerk. Earlier in life, she worked at the former Huntington Throwing Mills as a seamstress.
Surviving are six children, Sherman Lloyd Jr. of Middleburg, Karen Herrold of Mifflinburg, Dale Lloyd of Mifflinburg, Larry Lloyd of West Virginia, Connie Yoder of Richfield, Donald Lloyd of Mifflinburg; 38 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Kennard R. Sampsell of Mazeppa, Kenneth R. Sampsell of Montandon; and one stepbrother, Raymond Nogle Jr. of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Nathan Lloyd and Randall Lloyd; two granddaughters, Stacey Herrold, Valerie Lloyd; two sisters, Linda Bogus, Sandy Sampsell; and two brothers, Herman Sampsell Jr. and Lester Sampsell.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To share in Betty’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.