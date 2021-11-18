Betty G. Sommers, 90, formerly of White Hall, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 16, 1931, in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Lucy (Heddings) Johnston. On Dec. 13, 1949, she married J. Kendall Sommers and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until his passing in 2002.
Betty worked at the former Philco-Ford Zenith, of Watsontown. She was a member of the Williamsport Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed her flowers and crocheting.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Patricia A. Whitenight, of Danville, and Carol E. Roberts, of Dewart; stepson, Larry R. Sommers and his wife Linda, of Catawissa; five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and one brother: Arthur L. “Bud” Johnston, of Washingtonville.
Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her four brothers, Mearl, Carl, Harold, and Myron Johnston; and two sisters, Severna Young and Geraldine Simpler.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in White Hall Cemetery, Anthony Township, Montour County, with Elder Jerry Sandel of Danville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.