Betty G. Wilhour, 91, of Lewisburg, formerly of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Wilhour Sr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2010.
Betty was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late William and Molly (Wolfe) Trawitz. She was a graduate of Sunbury High School and participated in the school’s musicals. Betty retired in 1981 from the Selinsgrove Center. She was previously employed at Nite-Kraft, Sunbury and Beaver Manufacturing, Shamokin Dam.
Betty was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Garden Club, Susquehanna Art Society, and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam, where she was a former choir member and Sunday School teacher. Betty was also a member of the Lutheran Church Women group at the church.
Betty was known for her artistic abilities, being an avid flower gardener and bird watcher. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by one son, Donald E. Wilhour Jr.; one daughter and son-in-law, Tawnya and Harvey Reichenbach; four grandchildren: Ashley (Chris) Rowe, Scott (Danielle) Wilhour, Brennan (Jennifer) Reichenbach, and Tricia (George) Caponera; nine great-grandchildren: Braden, Sean, Nathan, Josephine, Elianna, Theodore, Benjamin, Simone, and Brielle; a sister, Virginia Treas; a brother-in-law, Ned Arbogast and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Evangeline Arbogast, and a brother-in-law, Jack Treas.
A private memorial service for family will be held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam. Officiating will be Vicar Mindy Bartholomew. Burial will be in Orchard Hills, Cemetery, Shamokin Dam. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Betty to her church. Arrangements are by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.