Betty Gass (born Betty Louise Moser on May 19, 1937) passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 25, 2022.
Born in her parents’ home in Bloomsburg, Betty was the eldest of two children of Morris Moser and Velma Jean (Laubach) Moser. Her star began shining early in her life, when she was an A+ student and a gifted piano and clarinet player. She graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College after which she married Forrest L. Gass. Betty is survived by her three sons, Jonathan Craig (Petra), David Bruce (Donald Karl), and Christopher Alan, as well as her granddaughter, Andrea Lillian.
Betty spent much of her life teaching second and third grade at Beck Elementary School in Sunbury. She loved her career and cared about each of her students. She made friends easily and had many. She understood the difference between nice, kind, and good. She was all three. Drawing upon her many strengths, she made a difference in the lives of those she cared about, including her students and her many friends.
Betty loved to travel and did so more extensively than she ever dreamed. She made the most of each trip, being sure to buy shoes and jewelry everywhere she went.
Betty lived in various places in Pennsylvania and, later in life, settled in Prescott, Arizona. In the story of her life, she was many things, including Betty the daughter, the wife, the mother, the teacher, and the widow. But in her final years, she found joy in being known simply as Betty to her friends in Arizona.
Her star continues to shine brightly, just in another realm.
We will celebrate Betty’s life in Prescott, Arizona, and Sunbury, Pa. We will announce the details later.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to your favorite charity.