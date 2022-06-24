Betty I. Hess, 96, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 31, 1926, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph C. Sr. and Mae A. (Guiser) Kline. On March 26, 1949, she married Ray C. Hess, who preceded her in death Dec. 13, 1991.
Betty was a graduate of Penns Valley High School.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
Betty was employed for many years as a manager of the bakery at the IGA Market, Mifflinburg.
She enjoyed working on the family farm, baking bread, cookies, and pies, and being a grandmother.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Jeanne Hess of Mifflinburg; three granddaughters, Laura and her husband Michael Swarey, Deana and Tyler Walter, and Emily and Cody Ewing, all of Mifflinburg; seven great-grandchildren, Hope, Elissa, Naomi, Vera, Leona, Kendrick, and Owen; three sisters, Kathryn Mobley of Woodward, Bernice Capperella of Bellefonte, and Bonnie Mitchell of Gettysburg; and one brother, Mervin Kline of Swengel.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Kline and Ralph Kline Jr.; and two sisters, Doris McWilliams and Evelyn Vonada.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 10, with Dave Peachey officiating.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
