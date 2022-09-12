Betty I. Swineford, 84, of Globe Mills Road, Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Richfield, a daughter of the late Norman and Martha (Beers) Kerstetter. On Jan. 14, 1956, she married Ronald L. Swineford who survives.
Earlier in her life, she was employed at a sewing factory in Richfield, and later at Furmans in Northumberland and Walnut Acres in Penns Creek. She was a member of Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kreamer.
Betty loved to crochet and cook, especially for family get-togethers, and found great joy in Izzy, a family member’s dog.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years are a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Renee Swineford; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Robert Maneval and Lisa and Kim Hassinger; six grandchildren, Amy (Tim) Hoffman, Adam (Kristen) Maneval, Andrea Maneval Bickel, Curtis (Amanda) Swineford, Kevin (Melissa) Swineford, Heather Hassinger; 13 great-grandchildren, Braydyn Bickel and his fiance Khloie Gilbert, Emily Bickel, Coltyn Bickel, Austyn Bickel, Chloe Hoffman, Caylynn Hoffman, Evan Maneval, Olivia Maneval, Ava Maneval, Madison Swineford, Cameron Swineford, Jonathan Swineford, and Katie Swineford; one great-great-granddaughter, Kinlee Bickel; two brothers, William Kerstetter and Rodney (Darlene) Kerstetter; and one sister, Patricia (Harvey) Feltman.
She was preceded in death by a great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Bickel; a sister, Stella Swineford; and a brother, Donald Kerstetter.
At Betty’s request, there will be no viewing but family and friends will be received Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Vickie Brown officiating.
Burial will be in the Globe Mills Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Betty’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.