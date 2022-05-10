Betty J. Barrows, 96, of Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday May 7, 2022, at Watsontown Health & Rehab Center.
Born Oct. 11, 1925, in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Mary Anna (Heddings) Cromley. On May 15, 1959, she married Bruce E. Barrows, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his passing on Oct. 29, 2001.
Betty worked and retired from Philco Ford in Watsontown. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzle books, and all kinds of puzzles.
Most of all she cherished all the time she could spend with her family. She was known by her family as a great cook.
Surviving are four sons, Bruce R. Barrows and his wife Deborah of Muncy, Brent K. Barrows and his wife Catherine of Carlisle, Byron S. Barrows and his wife Lois of Milton, and John P. Barrows and his companion Laura of Muncy; two daughters, Betty A. Meluskey and her husband Robert of Boiling Springs, and Lois Cooper and her companion Jim of Sunbury; 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and one sister, Thelma L. Day of Carlisle.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three daughters, Brenda Clark, Beverly Shrawder, and Katherine Barrows; one great-grandson, Tyler Klein; one brother, Wayne F. Cromley; and four sisters, Elizabeth Walburn, Pauline McKee, Florence Keister, and Ada Murray Ruhl.
Family and friends are invited for a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.
