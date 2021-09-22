Betty Jane Bowersox, 100, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Abbottswood at Stonehedge.
She was born Aug. 5, 1921, in Beaver Springs, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Wiand) Herbster. On March 11, 1945, she married Donald B. Bowersox who preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 1993.
Betty was a graduate of Beaver Vocational High School class of 1940.
She was a life member of Christ Church in Beaver Springs and attended the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
Betty worked as a cloth inspector at the Beavertown Weaving Mill where she retired from in the mid-1980s.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her son, Michael Bowersox of Raleigh, N.C.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Bowersox.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Troxelville Cemetery, with Pastor Wayne Krell officiating.
To share in Betty's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.