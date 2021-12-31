Betty J. Dillman, 90, of Tarry Hall Road, Millersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Kinkora Pythian Home, Duncannon.
She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Martha (Dockey) Hoy.
Betty attended elementary and high schools in Millersburg and was generally employed within that locality. More often than not, the jobs would involve serving the public in one form or another such as Hoy's meat market, Williams French Fries, and as a stint as 1st Mate and Pilot on the Millersburg ferry, a crew member on the Harrisburg Stern Wheeler "Pride of the Susquehannna" and finally Williams Enterprises.
She married in 1984 and became wife and good buddy on and off the river of Captain Jack Dillman.
She is survived by her husband of more than 37 years, Capt. Jack; and a son, Gary Seraiva, Etters; and stepdaughter, Joyce (Martin) Erdossy, Stafford Va.; two grandchildren, Forrest Erdossy and Joshua (Natile) Erdossy; and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral establishment. Services start at 11 a.m.
Interment is private in David's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to the American Heart Association.
