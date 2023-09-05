Betty J. Folk, 103, of 300 Wagenseller St., Middleburg, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born July 27, 1920, in Middlecreek Township, to the late Hilda M. Mitchell (Meckly) and Paul E. Zechman. On Sept. 26, 1936, she married Orie A. Folk. She worked at Plaza Mills, Inc., Middleburg, and ran a service station in Middleburg during WWII. She was an avid reader and a meticulous homemaker. She enjoyed eating sweets, country music, and spending time cooking and entertaining family and friends at her cabin in Troxelville. Her infectious laugh will not be forgotten.
She is survived by a niece, Judy Cartwright of Ohio; grandson, Steven and Danielle Wagner of Beavertown; granddaughter, Kathy and Jorgen Hanson-Nord, of Virginia Beach; five great-grandchildren, Tanza Wagner, Tori (Brad) Keister, Tyler (Jessica Rigel) Wagner, Zolton (Sarah) Bair, and Brogan (Chris) Chambers; and four great-great-grandchildren, Rockell and Kanon Keister, Leah and Jase Wagner.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Orie A. Folk on March 21, 1990; her son, Edgar E. Folk in 1961; her brother, Gard Zechman in 2010; and grandson, Wesley Wagner in 2021.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral service will begin at 11 with Pastor Stina Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Geisinger Trauma ICU staff in Danville for the outstanding care administered during her stay.