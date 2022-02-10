Betty J. Gauger, 92, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at RiverWoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.
Born March 18, 1929, in Muncy Township, she was a daughter of the late Lester M. and Caroline E. (Bordy) Houseknecht. On Sept. 5, 1947, she married Wesley M. Gauger and together they celebrated 41 years of marriage until his passing on Nov. 16, 1988.
Betty is survived by her two sisters, Eleanor Yarrison, of Montoursville, and Lydia Shaner, of Georgia.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
