Betty J. Heim, 97, of Bloomsburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, a resident of Manor Care Nursing Center, Sunbury.
She was born Wednesday, April 9, 1924, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Edward and Harriett (Anderson) Campbell. Betty enjoyed spending her time crocheting and making blankets for her family. She loved the outdoors and taking care of flowers.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester A. Heim; three brothers, Marlin Campbell, Donald Campbell, James Campbell; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Heim.
Survivors include her two sons, Richard L. Heim and wife Sandra of Bloomsburg, Ronald A. Heim of Stillwater; six grandchildren, Stacey wife of Robert Brunozzi, Jason Heim and wife Krista, Michelle wife of Ray Lamoreaux, Renee wife of Rich Thomas, Todd Graybill and wife Penny, and Ryan Heim; 16 great-grandchildren, Christopher Brunozzi and his significant other Mikaela Smith, Nicholas Brunozzi, Julia Brunozzi, Carter Heim, Brogan Heim, Karis Heim, Danielle McDormand and her significant other Paul Fisher, Erica Lamoreaux, Jessie Fritz and wife Makenzie, Courtney wife of Alden Figard, Christopher Thomas, Austin Thomas, Dylan Heim, Jacey Heim, Emma Heim, Bailey Heim; 12 great-great-grandchildren, Enzo Brunozzi, Gage Fisher, Evan Fisher, James Fritz, Leon Fritz, Gemma Fritz, Dimitri Fritz, Maria Figard, Aiden Figard, Alzen Figard, Aerion Fritz, and Wyatt Fritz.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg, followed by the funeral services at 10 a.m. with Rev. Becky Cuddeback, pastor of Lightstreet United Methodist Church officiating.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
Memorial contributions in Betty’s name are suggested to: WPGM, PO Box 236, Danville, PA 17821.
