Betty J. Leighow, 92, of Hughesville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Wolf Run Village.
Born Jan. 1, 1929, in Lyons, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clarence P. and Cecile D. (Foust) Baker. Her husband of 19 years, Myron B. Leighow Sr., preceded her in death on April 11, 1978.
In her free time Betty enjoyed baking, sewing, playing Bingo, crafts, and quilting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathryn (Jay) Myers of Muncy, and Ann B. (Butch) Cranmer of Hughesville; a son, Myron B. Leighow Jr. of Frackville; two brothers, Robert (Editha) Baker of Hughesville, and C. Paul (Saiya) Baker of Turbotville; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly L. Bittner; a son, Fred H. Keebler Jr.; and a brother, Ray F. “Pete” Baker.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard L. DeMarte officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.