Betty J. Linn, 83, of New Columbia, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Born in rural Union County on April 3, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Verdie (Kreisher) Dorman.
Betty loved to play Bingo and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by five daughters, Pamela Pfleegor of Limestoneville, Linda Brintzenhofe of Milton, Connie Hauck of New Columbia, Linda Zimmerman of Selinsgrove, and Tyteayanna Zimmerman of Millerstown; four sons, Roger Zimmerman of New Columbia, Brian Zimmerman of Danville, Michael Zimmerman of Ashland and Gerald Zimmerman of New Columbia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken Dorman of Milton; and two sisters, Helen Seibert of Milton and Shirley Guffey of West Milton.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Robert Carpenter, Robert Zimmerman and Robert Linn; a son, Ricky Zimmerman; and an infant brother, Donnie Dorman.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 1 with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
