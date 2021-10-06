Betty Jane (Shappell) Lupolt, 93, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Brookline Manor, Mifflintown.
She was born July 14, 1928, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Daniel J. and Janet (Fryberger) Shappell.
She was a 1946 graduate of Shamokin High School.
Betty Jane was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, where she served on the Altar Guild, helped in the church office, and worked on many projects. She loved to serve dinners at the fire hall for Reliance Hose Company. Betty Jane enjoyed doing little things for people — she liked to raise African violets, crochet, embroider and do puzzles.
She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Shamokin. She loved her children and grandchildren very much.
Surviving are three children, Cynthia K. Walter of Middleburg, Phillip K. (Jean) Lupolt of Mifflintown, and Christopher K. (Lori) Lupolt of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Katie) Walter, Alison (Scott) Roush, Caitlan (Ed) Messimer, Sara (Troy) Lupolt, Janelle (Bobby) Ward, Alex (Meagan) Lupolt, and Caleb Lupolt; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, her brother, William J. Shappell; and son-in-law, Ralph Walter Jr.
A private service will be conducted at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, by Pastor Robert Doll.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Betty’s memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 E. Main St., Middlleburg, PA 17842.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookline Manor at Mifflintown for the kindness and care provided to Betty during her stay there.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.