Betty Jean Shively, 88, of 3240 Creek Road, Millmont since 1953, entered into rest Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Hartley Township, a daughter of the late Stewart and Ellen (Houtz) Boop. On April 4, 1953, she married Edgar G. Shively, who preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2006.
Betty was a 1950 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She attended Mifflinburg Assembly of God Church for many years where she was a Sunday school teacher.
Betty was employed as a driver at Head Start, Mifflinburg, and at Walnut Acres, Penns Creek.
Betty enjoyed decorating her home, baking, cooking, gardening, mowing the field, splitting wood, canning, picnics, arts and crafts, and spending time with her granddaughters.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Vicki M. and Donald Gordon of Mifflinburg, and Cynthia L. Shively of Millmont; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alan Rains and Sarah and John Kline; two sisters, Shirley Wirth of Shamokin Dam, and Estella Jane Boop of Laurelton; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, John Boop; and one sister, Mary Smith.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mifflinburg Assembly of God Church, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
