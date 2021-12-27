Betty Jean Snyder, 81, of Port Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Betty was born July 9, 1940, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth Stahl and Minnie (Chappell) Stahl. On Oct. 5, 1957, she married the love of her life, Mark D. Snyder. They shared more than 64 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 22, 2021.
Betty retired as a supervisor after 30-plus years of employment with the former Gross’s Silk Mill. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in her flower gardens, cooking, cleaning, and being there for her girls.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Vandine and her husband Ronnie of Northumberland, and Wendy Scholl and her husband Steve, of Mount Pleasant Mills; a granddaughter, Caroline Brubaker of Oriental; one sister, Grace Ditty; six brothers, Jim Stahl, Pete Stahl and his wife Ruth, Sam Stahl and his wife Mim, Bill Stahl, Wayne Stahl and his wife Carol, and Joe Stahl; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sister-in-law, Nancy Stahl.
A graveside service for Betty and her loving husband Mark was held Monday, Dec. 27, at Witmer’s West Cemetery with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.