Betty Jean Zechman, 87, of 3570 Creek Road, Millmont, entered into rest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Nov. 9, 1933, in Millmont, a daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Violet May (Gensallus) Zimmerman. On July 6, 1954, in the Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church, she married Marlin A. Zechman, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2001.
Betty attended the Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church. She was a member of the Golden Age Club and the West End Senior Center.
Surviving are one sister, Ruth E. Nogle of Millmont; three nephews, Steven and his wife Shelley Nogle, Richard Nogle, and Brian Nogle and his fiancé Marissa Kreider, all of Millmont; five great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church, 4065 Creek Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Walter officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
