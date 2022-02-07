Betty Kathryn Fisher, 88, residing at Market Street Manor, Selinsgrove, entered into rest Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Marshall P. “Jess” Fisher, who preceded her in death on April 30, 2003.
Betty was born April 2, 1933, in New Berlin, a daughter of the late Harry Sechman and Stella (Mull) Sechman-Reigle.
Betty and her late husband owned and operated M&B Fisher Meat, located at the Sunbury Market House until their retirement.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove. Betty, for many years, was a foster grandparent at the Selinsgrove Elementary School. She enjoyed search-a-word books and playing bingo.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Tim) Charles Sr., twin Marie (Steve) Mull, and Tammie (Stephen) Tucker; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Fisher; a son-in-law, Tim Barner; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dale Fisher; a twin daughter, Mary Lou Barner; and eight brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Ryan K. Gephart officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Betty to her church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.