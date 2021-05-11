Betty L. Carl, 86, of Dalmatia, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown.
She was born April 11, 1935, in Jordan Township, a daughter of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Leitzel.
Betty was a homemaker, and member of the Herndon Senior Action Center. She enjoyed the activities at Georgetown Heights, crocheted afghans for the Herndon Center and slippers for her neighbors at Georgetown Heights too.
Betty is survived by her son, Terry and wife Barbara Carl of Herndon; daughter, Julie and husband Ernie Schreffler of Dalmatia; sister, Diane Leitzel; grandson, Jeremiah and wife Marie Schreffler; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Courtlynn, Lexi and Caisynn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. Carl; sisters, Patsy Mattern and Faye Harris; brother, Dennis Leitzel; and granddaughter, Teri Lee Carl.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Liberated Living, 734 Hereford Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Betty, visit www.reedfh.com.