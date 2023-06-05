Betty Louise Cook, 94, of Market Street, Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born March 20, 1929, the only child of the late Edward Gundy and Anna (Stamm) Cook.
Betty was a graduate of Lewisburg High School in 1946 and the State Beauty School, Williamsport, in 1947. She and her mother owned and operated the former Cook’s Beauty Shoppe, Lewisburg.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
She was a noted historian having received the North Central PA Distinguished Historian Award in 1983. Betty was an original member of the Slifer House Museum Board of Directors and served for 41 years. She also served as registrar for 33 years of the Shikelimo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution receiving the D.A.R. Excellence in Community Service Award in 1996.
Betty was also a member of the Daughters of the Colonies; Union County Historical Society having received their distinguished Historian Award in 1985 and 1995; and past president of the Susquehanna Civil War Round Table. She received the Soldiers and Veterans Award in 2012 and 2015 for service of over 20 years on the Union County Veterans 4th of July Celebration.
Betty received the Lewisburg High School Distinguished Alumni Award in 2000, and was selected 1 of 14 living notable women in Union County by the American Association of University Women for the Publication Silhouettes in 1985. Among other services and awards, she was the author of numerous historical articles and books as well as a consultant for five nationally known biographies on early baseball history due to being a guest of the National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions for over 30 years representing the Christy Mathewson family.
In 2012, she donated the Victorian Town Clock in memory of her special friend Lawrence T. Geddis, located on the corner of Market and 2nd streets, Lewisburg, in front of her home of 63 years.
Betty was named the Pioneer Preservationist by the National Trust for Historic Preservation for purchasing the William Cameron Mansion in 1959 to prevent its demolition for the site of an Esso gasoline station. The property is now restored and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Survivors include an aunt, Celia Stamm; and cousins, Jack E. (Lori) Fisher, of Lewisburg, Michael Stamm, of Battle Mountain, Nev., David Stamm, of Smithfield, Utah, James Stamm, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Phillip Stamm, of Lewisburg.
