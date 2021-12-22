Betty L. Hepner, 90, Elizabethville

Betty L. Hepner, 90, of Elizabethville, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born in Lower Mahanoy Twp on Feb. 26, 1931, a daughter of the late Gertie and Charles Lehman. Betty retired from the former Johnson Baily Shoe Factory in Millersburg.
She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Malta, and the Millersburg Senior Center.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Richard (Joy) Hepner, Douglas Hepner, Dennis Hepner; daughter-in-law, Jane Hepner; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Hepner, son, Ronald "Pickle" Hepner, brothers, Kermit, Marvin, Bruce and Kenneth Lehman, sisters, Marjorie Klinger, Thelma Dreibelbis, Anna Mae Smeltz and Dorothy Weaver.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to post a picture of Betty, visit www.reedfh.com.