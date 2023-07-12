Betty Lou (Boop) Hess, 93, of Millmont, entered into eternal rest in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born April 24, 1930, in Lewis Township, Union County, a daughter of the late Earl Boop and Anna Catherine (Noll) Boop.
On March 17, 1951, in Mifflinburg, she married Wayne Martin Hess, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2016, after 65 years of marriage.
She attended Swengel Elementary School, Lewis Township High School and graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1947.
She attended Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
In earlier years she was employed by Mifflinburg Hardware Company and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust. In later years, she was a homemaker and was instrumental in all aspects of Hess’s Auctioneering and the operation of HE-BO Farms, but her biggest accomplishment, she felt, was being a loving, devoted and spiritual Mother to her children.
She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, loved needlework, gardening, antiques, public auctions, trips to the shore and Canada and loved family gatherings.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Alan Wayne and Pamela Hess of Jersey Shore; two daughters and one son-in-law, Lori and Douglas Lauver of Mifflinburg, Lisa Hess of Mifflinburg and her companion Scott Kline of Swengel; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Caleb) Myers, Anna (Kyle) Roberts, Mary (Malachi) Price, Abigail Hess, Daniel Hess, Joanna Hess, Tyler Lauver; four great-grandchildren, Grace Myers, Issac Myers, Leah Roberts, Selah Price; two sisters-in-law, Florence Boop of Mifflinburg and Doris Shively of Lewisburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Elwood Boop (in infancy) and Earl James Boop; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ethel and Francis Wert, Opal and Donald Hollenbach, Betty and Ray Hess and Roger Shively.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg where the funeral will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Alan Hess and Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Betty's family would like to thank her caregivers who gave her so much of their love and kindness making it possible for her to remain in her home over the last year: Bonnie, Linda, Lynn, Rose, Twila and Wanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be sent to the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
To share in Betty's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.