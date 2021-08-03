Betty L. Jows, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Coudersport on Oct. 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Lucille (Gorrell) Bonawitz.
Betty was the former owner of the Stetler Hotel in Milton, for 22 years, which is where she spent a lot of her time and met some of her greatest friends. Earlier, she worked at JPM in Lewisburg.
She was a member of the Moose, Eagles, and VFW, all in Milton. She enjoyed shooting pool, and played to win; listening to music, she had a great collection; and spending time with those she cared about the most. She enjoyed cooking for anyone willing to eat, and was best known for her soups and sausage gravy. Betty loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Charlie.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Cook and husband Richard of Milton; four sons, Randy Kio and wife Terri of New Columbia, Ronald Kio and wife Susan of Hughesville, Eldon Kio of Wyoming, and Edward Klimek of Milton; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cheyenne Swartz; and a brother, Charles Bonawitz.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.