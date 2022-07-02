Betty L. Kase, 75, Northumberland

Betty L. Kase, 75, of Stone School Road, Northumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Betty was born on Sept. 14, 1946, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Harold L. "Mac" and Betty A. (Rosancrans) McPherson. She married Ronald S. Kase in 1984, who preceded her in death in 1985.
She was a 1964 graduate of Northumberland High School and, in 1969, received her teaching degree from Bloomsburg State Teachers College. Betty retired from the Warrior Run School District after 37 1/2 years as a dedicated kindergarten teacher.
As a Christian, Betty was a true believer and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and Sunday School teacher for Albright United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, particularly to the New England states and the Outer Banks, N.C.
Betty's greatest joy came from being fully engrossed in the lives of her many nieces and nephews and was fondly known as "Aunt B.”
Her life was centered around children and she can surely be found among them in Heaven.
She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Drumheiser, and Karen Carman (Harry Apflebaum), and her brother, Mick McPherson all of Northumberland.
She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews: Joey Westfall, Bill Drumheiser (Jodi Chambers), Ry Carman (Courtney Carman), Marcus McPherson (Nayleen Santos), Alyssa McPherson, Andie Gowl (Victor Gowl); her great-nieces and nephews: Jarret Westfall, Brandon Westfall, Reece Westfall, Bryce Westfall, Malerie Westfall, Benjamin and Archie McPherson, Selma Gowl, Autumn Blevins and Eleanor Chesson; her great-great-nieces and nephews: Ryder and Piper Westfall, Brielle and Wyatt Westfall, Gaitlin Westfall.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor C.A. Cranfill officiating. Those who wish to attend may feel encouraged to wear bright colors or floral patterns, some of Aunt B’s favorite, in her memory.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland
Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Save The Children, Attn: Gift Processing, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, Ct 06825 or savethechildren.org