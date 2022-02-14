Betty L. Kremer, formerly Betty L. Bubb, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Heather Court, Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Myrtle I. (Hetrick) Bubb.
She was a 1945 graduate of Sunbury High School.
She married the late Joseph F. Kremer on July 28, 1945, and they were married 51 years before his passing on Feb. 19, 1996. Together they had seven children, John E. (Margie) Kremer of Selinsgrove, Joseph L. (Avis) Kremer of Northumberland, Steven M. (Susan) Kremer of Delaware, Robert M. Kremer of Northumberland, Jeffry L. (Karen) Kremer of Sunbury, Debra A. (Steven) Moyer of Sunbury, and Matthew J. Kremer and his fiance Melissa Whitmer of Sunbury.
In addition to her children, she is survived by 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, a niece and three nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Gay Lynn Kremer; her sister, Dorothy Burkey; and her brother, James L. Bubb Sr.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, and the Sunbury Senior Action Center where she enjoyed going on bus trips with the Center.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heather Court for the kindness and care given to Mom during her short stay there.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.