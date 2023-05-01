Betty Lou Rote, 83, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:29 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 12, 1939, in Millmont, a daughter of the late Benjiman and Eva (Reamer) Long.
Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lewisburg.
She was employed at the Laurelton Center for 28 years, until she retired.
Betty enjoyed gardening and spending time with her cats and grandpuppies.
Surviving are one daughter, Wendy I. Rote of Mifflinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Long and Frank Long.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Hartleton Cemetery, with Rev. Matthew Larlick as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the West End Library, P.O. Box 111, Laurelton, PA 17837, or K-9 Hero Haven, 176 Mahanoy Creek Lane, Herndon, PA 17830.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.