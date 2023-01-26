Betty Louise Shoemaker, 84, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest surrounded by her family Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Laurelton, a daughter of the late Harold Schell and Katherine (Hoffman) Schell. On May 8, 1958, she married Donald James Shoemaker, who survives. This year they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Betty was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1956.
Betty was a homemaker, and worked at the former Huntington Throwing Mill, Mifflinburg, until her retirement.
She loved animals, especially her grand-pups and grand-cats and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Don, are three sons, Michael Shoemaker (Kathy) of Georgetown, SC, Gerald Shoemaker (Wendy) of West Milton, Kevin Shoemaker of Mifflinburg; two daughters, Jill Shoemaker of Ridley Park, Pa., Jody Yost (Luke) of New Columbia; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Lois Elliott, Suzanne Chambers, Becky Bropst.
She was preceded in death by six siblings, Sam Schell, Miriam Bressler, Richard Schell, Don Schell, James Schell, and Nancy Wagner.
In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be sent to a local animal rescue/shelter of choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.