Betty L. Troutman-Miller, 85, of Mifflinburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Richfield Healthcare & Rehab.
She was born May 16, 1936, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Alvin and Lettie (Taylor) Watts. On April 6, 1956, she married Elwood Troutman who preceded her in death in 2007. They enjoyed 51 years together. On Oct. 31, 2015, Betty married Harold L. Miller. He brought love back into her life and was a wonderful person in every way. Harold passed away on Oct. 3, 2016.
Betty graduated in 1954 from Middleburg High School.
She and Elwood enjoyed traveling, having been in every state in the United States. They spent 15 years spending their winters in Florida until Elwood’s death in 2007. Betty was a secretary working 10 years for the Snyder County Commissioners, 21 years as executive secretary for Blough-Wagner Manufacturing Company in Middleburg, and also helped with her husband’s business, Troutman’s Market in Middleburg, from 1965 to 1972.
She was active in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg and helped with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. After going back and forth to Florida, they moved to Mifflinburg, living there for one year before Elwood’s passing. In Mifflinburg, Betty joined the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene and was active there in many ways. She helped start the Widows, Widowers, Senior Singles and Caregivers in 2012. She was so happy to be a part of God’s family in the Nazarene Church, a church made up of loving and caring people.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Lubomir Cervenansky of Selinsgrove; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jacqueline Troutman of South Carolina; grandson, Andrew and wife Kalyn of West Virginia; two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Lacy; and one sister, Mae Hoke of Freeburg.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lee Franklin Troutman, in infancy; her stepfather, Charles Forster; mother-in-law and stepfather, Mary and Gomer Davis, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Roberta and Gwilym Davis, Frank and Candy Troutman, and Richard Hoke.
Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.