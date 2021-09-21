Betty M. (Ferree) Hain, 74, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Dornsife, at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Steve Gilbert.
She was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Herndon, the daughter of the late Paul and Verna (Heim) Ferree.
Betty attended Mahanoy Joint High School.
She was formerly employed by Dalmatia Blouse, and Seal Glove, Millersburg.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Steve) Gilbert, Dornsife, and Lisa Ebright (Chris Strohecker), Sunbury; son, Curtis (Angela) Hain, Damlatia; stepson, Clair Jr. (Leeanne) Hain, Sunbury. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.; sister, Faye Bobb (Delbert), Dornsife; and a brother, Dennis Ferree (Ida), Marengo, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Ferree; father, Paul Ferree; brothers, Donald and Allen Ferree; and sister, Dawn Lightner.
Betty was of the Christian faith. Her hobbies included making jewelry, reading, shopping, going out to eat, and tending to her plants.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Monetary donations in honor of Betty may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2578 Interstate Dr., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.