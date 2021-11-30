It is with great sadness the family of Betty M. Rickert announces her passing on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
She was born Dec. 15, 1942, a daughter of the late George and Katie (Bobb) Rebuck.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald J. Rickert, whom she married on Nov. 5, 1960. They most recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Rickert formerly lived in Hunter Station, Dornsife and Herndon.
She was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Red Cross.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Rick Rickert and fiancé Angie Moyer, Barry Rickert and wife Carol, and Penny Rickert; three grandchildren, Nichole Gilligan and husband Tony, Cole Rickert, and Blake Rickert; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Parker Gilligan; her beloved puppy, Marley; and one sister, Hannah Long and husband Ron.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers.
At Betty’s request, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s memory to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her team of doctors and nurses at Geisinger Medical Center for their devoted care.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.