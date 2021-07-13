Betty Ruth Fountaine, 63, of Laporte, entered into rest Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Watsontown Health and Rehab.
She was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Elwood O. and Dora E. (Pentycofe) Trutt. On June 29, 2002, she married Walter C. Fountaine, who survives.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Betty worked various jobs over the years including the former Huntington Throwing Mills, Mifflinburg Elementary School, Union County Recycling, Eagles Mere Country Club, Proctor Gamble, and most recently the Nittany Market as a store clerk.
Betty enjoyed NASCAR, taking photos and bird watching, putting puzzles together, her cats and most recently birds.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Walt, are two sons, Walter L. Sholly Jr. and Ricky A. Sholly, both of Middleburg; two sisters, Dorothy Fetterolf of Lewisburg, and Deb Conrad of Mifflinburg; one brother, Ricky Trutt, of Lewisburg; and a nephew and niece, Ray Conrad Jr. and Theresa Conrad.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and David Trutt.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will follow at 11 with Joseph Wise officiating.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
