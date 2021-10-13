Betty V. McFall, 92, Shamokin Dam Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Friends and family are invited to a visitation for Betty V. McFall of Shamokin Dam from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 10. Tags Shamokin Dam Betty V. Mcfall Funeral Home Funeral Service Visitation Friend Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries MATTERS, Helen Jul 8, 1936 - Oct 12, 2021 WIAND, Harold Oct 10, 2021 McFall, Betty REICHENBACH, Wilbur May 30, 1933 - Oct 12, 2021 WILLIAMS, Irene (Mildred) Feb 8, 1948 - Sep 28, 2021 Brown, Mark GOFF, Sherwood Nov 13, 1926 - Oct 13, 2021 SHIVELY, Betty Jean, 88, Millmont STAROOK, Dale K., Sr., 89, Northumberland EDINGER, Keith M., 89, Sunbury Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints