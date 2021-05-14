There’s a beautiful new flower blooming in God’s garden with the passing of Beulah E. Rohrbach. Beulah passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Nottingham Nursing Center.
She was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of Henry J. and Verdia F. (Roush) Snyder. On April 20, 1946, she married Sidney Rohrbach who preceded her in death April 1, 2015. He died just 19 days shy of their 69th wedding anniversary.
She attended Northumberland schools. When her mother became ill, she left school to care for her younger brothers and sister. She may not have received a high school diploma, but she earned a Ph.D. in mothering. Her family would argue that she was without a doubt the best mother, nana, great-nana, and great-great-nana God ever created. Family was foremost in her life.
Her first job was with Nite Craft in Sunbury as a sewing machine operator. She also worked at the Sunbury Silk Mill, Champ Hats, JPM in Lewisburg, the Arrow Shirt Factory, and Wil-Hold Industries. She worked from a teenager until she could retire. She was a great homemaker and cook. Everyone remembers her fried chicken, baked beans, rice pudding, and raspberry custard pies. And who could forget her mint iced tea.
She loved her flowers and received many compliments on their beauty. She worked tirelessly to keep her home nice.
Beulah was a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Sunbury and was honored as their “Mother of the Year” in 2001. She was very active in her church, being part of their “Apple Dumpling Gang” and helping with funeral dinners for many years. She took care of the altar scarves and candles and helped the church secretary as well. If you asked her to help with something, she rarely said no.
She is survived by one daughter, Diana and her husband Glenn Cunningham; and one son, Steven and his wife Lois, all of Sunbury; five grandchildren, T. Jay Cunningham and his wife Susanne of Pennsdale, Jason Rohrbach and his girlfriend Angela Ocker of Paxinos, Brian Cunningham and his wife Jacki of Sunbury, Carcy Anne Yerger of Bradenton, Fla., and Tracey Bonney and her husband Ryan of Sunbury; eight great-grandchildren, Caitlin Cunningham, Jade Fuller and her husband Jake, Paige Cunningham, Trey Cunningham, Liam Cunningham, Sydney Bingaman, and Haeden and Aeslyn Bonney; four great-great-grandsons, Chase, Braylan, and Alex Fuller, and Cael Ross; one sister, Catherine Beck; and two brothers, Elwood and Irvin; as well as two sisters-in-law, Betty Snyder and Theresa Snyder.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, William, Robert and Nelson; and one sister, Mary Sears.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Leslie Kalchak officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
As much as mother loved flowers, she was a practical woman. Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Otterbein UM, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
The two hardest things to say in life are “hello” for the first time and “good-bye” for the last time.
Good-bye Nan.